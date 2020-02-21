Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $30.61 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,120 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $30,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

PTLC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29.

