Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $76,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 871,222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,447,000 after acquiring an additional 344,789 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,743,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,125,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.45 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.