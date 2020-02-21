Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $19.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $152.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

