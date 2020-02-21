Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report $5.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.91 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $23.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.58 billion to $23.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.43 billion to $24.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

