Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report $5.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.91 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $23.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.58 billion to $23.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.43 billion to $24.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PAG opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
