Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Receives $7.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 341,458 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMRX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Unum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

