Brokerages Set LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) PT at $99.00

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

LVMUY stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

