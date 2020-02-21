Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $20.21 Average PT from Analysts

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. ValuEngine raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 3,827,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,412,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 248,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,553.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,350. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Yext by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yext by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,214,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,873,000 after acquiring an additional 406,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Yext by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 358,990 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Yext by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 525,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YEXT stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.19. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yext will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

