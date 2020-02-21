Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $80.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 3.25. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.