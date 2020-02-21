Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price at $40.63

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 104.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 76,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

