Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

