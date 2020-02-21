Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 545,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 527,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 139,202 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.