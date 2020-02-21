Brokerages Set H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,562,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 380,990 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $10,466,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 261,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1,819.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 164,494 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $5,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.78. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

