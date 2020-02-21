CIBC Reiterates Hold Rating for CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIFAF stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.