ValuEngine Downgrades ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

ECIFY opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

About ELECTRICITE DE/ADR

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion
Unum Therapeutics Inc Receives $7.33 Average Price Target from Analysts
Unum Therapeutics Inc Receives $7.33 Average Price Target from Analysts
Brokerages Set LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored PT at $99.00
Brokerages Set LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored PT at $99.00
Yext Inc Receives $20.21 Average PT from Analysts
Yext Inc Receives $20.21 Average PT from Analysts
Crispr Therapeutics AG Receives $80.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Crispr Therapeutics AG Receives $80.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial Inc Target Price at $40.63
Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial Inc Target Price at $40.63


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report