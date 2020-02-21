ValuEngine Downgrades ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get ELECTRICITE DE/ADR alerts:

ECIFY opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.