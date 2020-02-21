Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.10.

BDRBF stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

