Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.10.

BDRBF stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

