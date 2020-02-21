Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 42.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unique Fabricating in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 721,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 65,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unique Fabricating in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

