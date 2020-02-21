Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.50 ($6.40) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.09 ($7.09).

Shares of CBK opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of €8.26 ($9.60). The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.43.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

