Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.79 ($85.80).

ETR WCH opened at €74.34 ($86.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.51. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 1 year high of €97.92 ($113.86).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

