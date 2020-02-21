Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
GLOB has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.33.
GLOB stock opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. Globant has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
About Globant
Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.
