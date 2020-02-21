Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.33.

GLOB stock opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. Globant has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 32.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

