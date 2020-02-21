Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Spire from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:SR opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. Spire has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Spire by 42.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

