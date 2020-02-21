Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Lowered to $46.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of LNG opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

