Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $214,533.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $957,559.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,219 shares of company stock worth $3,529,121 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,991,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trimble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,652,000 after buying an additional 490,732 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Trimble by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,573,000 after buying an additional 784,810 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Trimble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,762,000 after buying an additional 186,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 4,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after buying an additional 4,269,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

