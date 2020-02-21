AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $235.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $222.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.25.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $227.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $191.42 and a one year high of $229.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.64 and a 200 day moving average of $213.35.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

