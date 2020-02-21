Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $97.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,968 shares in the company, valued at $207,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,926 shares of company stock worth $184,508. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

