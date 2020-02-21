Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:SCI opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

