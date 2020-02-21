Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $143.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.82.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,847,120 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

