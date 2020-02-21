Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $215,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,175 shares of company stock worth $558,696. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Freshpet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Freshpet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.