IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.82.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.27. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

