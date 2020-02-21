Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after acquiring an additional 227,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 217,617 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

NYSE SRE opened at $159.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.38. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $116.36 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

