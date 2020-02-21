Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 348,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 289,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,408,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $63.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.