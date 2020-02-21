MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lessened its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,139,000. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $5,141,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,059,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 127,542 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 562,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

