Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,128 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 204,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at $20.46 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.