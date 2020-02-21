Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 251.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $82.25.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.