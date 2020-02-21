Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 225 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.80. The company has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.