Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Y opened at $800.43 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $600.23 and a one year high of $847.95. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $809.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.71.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 38.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

