Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 142.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.27. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

