Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,153.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,962.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,825.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,080.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

