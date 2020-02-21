Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 308.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $86.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

