Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 655,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 357,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 258,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

