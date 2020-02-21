Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $470,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $179.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

