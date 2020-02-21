Comerica Bank Grows Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,112 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in eBay by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in eBay by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,297,000 after purchasing an additional 442,420 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in eBay by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after purchasing an additional 945,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in eBay by 43.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,858,504 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 82,345 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,045. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

