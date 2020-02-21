Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,278,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

