Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Lear worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lear by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,032,000 after purchasing an additional 872,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lear by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,159,000 after purchasing an additional 412,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 603.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lear by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

