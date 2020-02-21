Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 194.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,153.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,080.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,962.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,825.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

