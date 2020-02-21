Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 194.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN opened at $2,153.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,080.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,962.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,825.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
