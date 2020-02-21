Comerica Bank Sells 3,407 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,863,000 after acquiring an additional 149,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 44,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 719.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 630,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 500,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $118.00 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,218 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,854. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

