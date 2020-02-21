Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $433,000 Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7,519.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Bankshares by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

