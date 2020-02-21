Comerica Bank Sells 14,426 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $131.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $191,240.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,730 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $466,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,721 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,082 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

