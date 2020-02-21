Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 6,182 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 201,694 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 49.2% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,588 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 29.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 160,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.13 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

