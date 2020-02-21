Comerica Bank Sells 172 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,366,000 after acquiring an additional 507,687 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,017,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,547,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,923,000 after buying an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $313.47 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $175.57 and a 52-week high of $319.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.76 and a 200-day moving average of $265.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

