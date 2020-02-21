Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1,722.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $478,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,670,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,781 shares of company stock worth $6,256,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.70. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.